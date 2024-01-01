Winter temperatures coming

After several months of being consistently above average, we finally have colder temperatures on the way. It will not be for another week or so, but these temperatures would arrive after some snow moves through early next week. After this snow is out of our area is when we cool off for real.

Side Note: The snow early next week does have the potential to produce our highest totals for snowfall this season. Although, there is uncertainty around how everything will track. We will know more this weekend.