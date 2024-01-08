Winter storm to bring snow, gusty winds

A winter storm has its eye on the area beginning Monday night and lasting through Tuesday night with snow and gusty winds.

Snow will develop sometime after 9:00 p.m. on Monday night and continue through the overnight into Tuesday. Roads may become slick especially for the Tuesday morning commute.

Snow will become its heaviest Tuesday morning through the afternoon before ending Tuesday night.

In all, snow accumulations of 2-6″ is likely near and south of Highway 14 with 6-9″ across far southeast Minnesota into northeast Iowa with some locally higher amounts possible.

Winds will also ramp up throughout the day on Tuesday with gusts of 30-35 mph possible which will lead to blowing and drifting snow and possibly some low visibility especially in open areas.

Winter Storm and Winter Weather Advisories are issued for the entire ABC 6 Weather First area from Monday night until early Wednesday morning.