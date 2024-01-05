Winter storm to bring snow chance early next week

A strong storm system is expected to develop and track through the mid-to-lower-Mississippi River Valley in the Monday night to Tuesday night timeframe which may bring some snow to the local area.

There is still some uncertainty on the exact track with some wobbles north and south in recent data. The bulk of any heavy snow looks like it’ll remain southeast. Considering the ABC 6 Weather First area is on the northern fringe of the storm, any shift further north would mean a greater likelihood of snow.

Expect details to get ironed out this weekend as the storm comes ashore over the west coast and better data is sampled.

The storm will also produce some gusty winds that may reach 25 mph or higher.