Winter storm potential early next week

A winter storm has its eye on the area and Midwest early next week that could bring some snow to the ABC 6 Weather First area.

There are still a lot of uncertainty regarding the track and overall evolution of this storm as expected considering it’s still a week away and the storm hasn’t even developed yet.

Multiple weather models are on board with higher confidence of taking the storm track to the south and east of the local area which would put the area on the “cold” side of the storm and a favorable location for snow. The question is, just how far south will the storm track and where will the heaviest snow fall?

The storm track is expected to wobble around for the next few days until better data gets sampled once the storm reaches shore along the west coast sometime this weekend. Further details will get ironed out in future forecasts.

Wherever the storm does track, in its wake, some Arctic air will drift south into the area with colder weather expected toward the second half of next week.