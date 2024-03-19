Winter extending its stay with cold and chances for snow

Spring may officially start on Tuesday, however winter is looking to extend its stay delivering a prolonged period of colder temperatures and chances for snow.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the next ten. Sunshine returns to the sky with high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. A cold front will slide through during the day with colder air settling in by Wednesday morning as lows dip into the upper teens.

The chill sticks around through the rest of the week with highs in the 30s and night lows in the 20s.

A clipper system will arrive late Thursday night bringing a round of snow to the area which will linger into Friday morning likely impacting the morning commute. Accumulations are looking for certain, however there is still some uncertainty on where the heaviest snow may fall, but a general consensus is 2-4″ is likely across much of the area with the potential for higher amounts.

A stronger storm looks to arrive on Sunday lasting into early next week that will bring some rain, snow and gusty winds to the area. Details will be ironed out as it gets closer.