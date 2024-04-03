Winds relax slightly into Thursday, sunshine returns Friday

A strong, northerly wind will continue through Wednesday night and Thursday, although it will back off a bit from its peak Wednesday afternoon. We saw a few glimmers of blue sky Wednesday afternoon, but clouds will continue to hang around through the day Thursday before clearing Thursday night.

That means we’re in for a lot more sunshine along with milder temperatures to wrap up the week. It’s not going to be a drastic warmup with most of Friday in the 40s, but some locations will see highs make it to the lower 50s. Pleasant, mild weather continues through the first half of the weekend before another storm system arrives with rain on Sunday. It’s not out of the question that we could see a little snow in the mix with Sunday’s storm system. Either way, it’s still needed moisture and any snow would have a minimal impact.

Next week’s weather pattern is going to make for more of a spring feel. Temperatures will be a bit above average for early April and the pattern will remain active. That will mean continued opportunities for at least the occasional shower. It’s not going to be constant rain, either. We’re in for nice breaks between any showers we get. This should get things greened up nicely, mixed with sunshine and temperatures nudging 60°.