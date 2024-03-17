Wind Chill Woes return Early Monday

The morning commute on Monday is easy. Unless you run into construction or an accident (let alone more) you will not need any extra time.

What you will need is layers. Air temperatures are down into the teens, but winds will still be a breezy. Due to these winds, the wind chill will drop into the single digits. If winds were as gusty as they were on Saturday, we would be talking about the possibility of sub-zero wind chills.

Temperatures on Monday are “warmer” than Sunday, but not by much. Most of us struggle to get into the 40s despite clearing skies during the early afternoon.