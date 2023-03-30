Wild temperature differences Friday

Temps are split in a huge way for Friday. Highs will range from the low 40s to the low 70s over the span of about 100 miles. Owatonna should be the coldest locally with temps increasing quickly near I90 and the state line. North Iowa has the best chances of reaching the low 70s on Friday afternoon. A breezy south wind will accompany. North of the front wind stay northerly and a bit more tempered.

Temps will help fuel t-storms discussed in a separate post. All readings will begin to fall by late afternoon and fall back quickly.