What to expect Sunday evening

The band of heavy snowfall that arrived during the late afternoon will move north of our area. Warm air will continue to build in from the south, warming us up after sunset. By about 10 PM- 12 AM (midnight Monday at the absolute latest) we are done with snow completely. This rain will continue into the morning commute for Monday.

With the rain and snow mix building in faster for northern Iowa than originally forecasted, this will decrease how much blowing snow we have to deal with. Although, driving around will be easier Monday and MUCH easier on Tuesday than it will be the rest of Sunday night.

Snowfall totals will likely be around 1-3″ on the high end the rest of the night, with communities up by Highway 14 the most likely to see the highest accumulations.