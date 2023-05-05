Weekend Storms

Not only do we have rain in the forecast on Friday, but more rain is also expected over the weekend. Thunderstorm chances will be at their greatest late both Saturday and Sunday. Severe weather is unlikely at this time, but cannot be ruled out for Sunday night. If we get any storms that go strong or severe, it would be a result of strong winds or large hail. Although, the more favorable environment will be off to our south towards Des Moines.

By the time our most likely rainfall is done late Sunday/early Monday, most of us are looking to be around 1-2″ of rainfall.