Weekend Storms: Best rain chance in awhile

This weekend is looking to be the best rain chance we have had in a month or two. While it won’t fix our drought completely in one round, we could get over an inch of rain in communities depending on how slow these storms track. Don’t take this as an absolute though since we are still a few days out. We will know more on rainfall totals closer to this weekend.

For Saturday night, storms could be strong or even severe locally. It will depend on the exact timing of the storms. Again, we will know more as we get closer.