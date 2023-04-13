Weekend Change-Up On The Way
A slow-moving cold front will bring a major drop in temperatures, for the weekend, along with a light soaking rain, along with a few snow flakes by Sunday. A good 0.25-0.50″ of rain, possibly more, is expected Saturday, ahead of the few snow flakes for early Sunday. The good news is, our recent warm spell will mean the majority of the snow to melt on impact, leading to no issues in regards to travel impacts. Saturday’s highs in lower 50s will be set around 12 AM, and are expected to tumble all-day behind the cold front. Sunday stays chill, with 40s for highs.