Wednesday morning wind chill woes

Temperatures have been slowly cooling off for most of Tuesday. This will continue overnight and during the Wednesday morning commute. It will not be until around sunrise when temperatures will warm up again.

While the snow will be wrapped up, the breezy winds that blew the snow around will not. This will allow the wind chill to drop into the single digits (while air temperatures are in the upper teens).

Thursday is also expected to be similarly cold due to cooler air temperatures with less cloud cover. Winds will be less breezy Thursday morning, keeping wind chills from dropping sub-zero.