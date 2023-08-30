Wednesday 8-30-23: Copy & Paste Tuesday’s Forecast

Wednesday is another comfortable sunny day with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s. There won’t be much cloud cover once again. The Gulf Coast is one of the primary sources for moisture, and it’s all being absorbed by Hurricane Idalia. As a result, it will be comfortable outside again.

If you are looking for something to do later Wednesday night, a Blue Moon will be on display. The moon will not appear blue. It is called a Blue Moon since it is the second full moon we have had in a calendar month. The Sturgeon Moon took place earlier this month.