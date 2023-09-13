Warmer, still quiet Thursday

We’ll be waking up to cooler temperatures again Thursday morning with lows in the mid to upper 40s, and warming up to summer-like warmth Thursday afternoon. The quiet weather continues until a front passes through the region on Friday, working as the focus for a line of showers and thunderstorms. Friday’s activity will remain scattered, so I don’t expect everyone will see rain, but there is at least a good chance of a few, quick downpours as the line passes Friday.

Behind Friday’s front, the weekend is looking nice and quiet with more seasonable temperatures topping out in the low 70s. Some stubborn cloud cover may linger through at least Saturday morning before breaking up Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be sunny and mild with a high around 70.

There continues to be only small amounts of rain in store for us so the drought will continue to stay about the same or intensify in most locations around southeast Minnesota and north Iowa.