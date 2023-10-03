Warm and breezy Tuesday
Unusual October warmth will continue Tuesday and the south wind will occasionally gust to about 30 mph. There should be plenty of sunshine early in the day with a slow increase in cloud cover in the afternoon to evening hours. This is all ahead of a front that will be the focus for some shower and thunderstorm activity Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. It’s looking like that line of rain will be diminishing as it moves eastward into southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa, but a few of us should get a nice downpour Tuesday night. Temperatures will begin a slow decline starting Wednesday and lasting into this weekend when highs will top out in the lower 50s.