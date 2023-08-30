Turning hot, but hopefully not as humid
Another ridge will be forming over the central U.S. late this week and will push our temperatures back into the 90s. I think we’ll see some 100° readings in the upper Midwest as well, but that’s more likely to our west and south. The difference with this heatwave compared to the mid-August heatwave is that dew points look to struggle to even reach the 60s. A couple weeks ago, dew points were in the lower 80s, which is just plain swampy and miserable. There are signals that it could be much less humid this weekend through Labor Day. Still, it’s something we’re watching for the potential of dangerous heat. Stay tuned.