Thursday’s rain to stay in north Iowa

Randy Brock KAALTV

Good news for most of the state of Iowa and bad news for Minnesota. Thursday’s rain looks to stay primarily south of the MN/IA border, although we could see just a little bit in southern portions of the southern row of Minnesota counties. For those counties in Minnesota, it will be just a trace or slightly more, unfortunately. Some parts of Iowa from Mason City to Charles City could receive between a few hundredths of an inch to a couple tenths of an inch. Not much, but at least enough to put the dust down for a couple days.