Thursday’s rain to stay in north Iowa
Good news for most of the state of Iowa and bad news for Minnesota. Thursday’s rain looks to stay primarily south of the MN/IA border, although we could see just a little bit in southern portions of the southern row of Minnesota counties. For those counties in Minnesota, it will be just a trace or slightly more, unfortunately. Some parts of Iowa from Mason City to Charles City could receive between a few hundredths of an inch to a couple tenths of an inch. Not much, but at least enough to put the dust down for a couple days.