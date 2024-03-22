Thursday night through Friday AM snow likely
A clipper will bring a nice coating of snow to end the week. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 10pm Thursday evening until 10am Friday morning. Some locations, mainly in Freeborn and Mower counties, have already received some brief, heavy snow as of Thursday evening. Snow will fill-in over southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa overnight. Totals are mainly going to be in the 2-4″ range. Travel will be slower Friday morning due to the snow, so allow yourself extra time for travel early Friday. We catch a break Saturday before a larger storm system bears down on the region.