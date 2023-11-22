Thanksgiving will be cooler, still not far from normal
A cold front will be pushing through the region Wednesday night and temperatures will take a bit of a tumble going into Thanksgiving. We’ll see about a 10-15 degree drop in highs from Wednesday to Thanksgiving Day. Still, those high temperatures are only a few notches off the normal for this time of year. It’s going to be cooler yet on Friday, followed by a seasonably cool weekend and start to next week. There may be a little snow Saturday night to Sunday morning, mainly south of I-90. This may slow down travel a little bit this weekend, but won’t be terribly problematic for travelers.