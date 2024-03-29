Still cloudy, comfortably cool with a few showers on Easter weekend
We’ll see a few breaks in the clouds on Saturday, otherwise skies will remain mostly cloudy through the weekend. Some light showers are possible around Midnight Friday morning to very early Saturday morning, otherwise Saturday will remain dry with a northwest breeze. The wind will bring temperatures down a bit compared to Friday, but temperatures remain seasonable both Saturday and Sunday. The chance of rain is a bit higher on Easter Sunday, although it’s not going to be an all-day rain affair.