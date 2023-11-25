Staying wintry into the start of next week
There’s a chance of snow this weekend and temperatures will remain colder than normal through Tuesday. Snow won’t amount to much, but it will affect travelers Saturday night through Sunday morning, possibly into the afternoon. There should be a light coating of snow from this system with totals ranging from a trace to around an inch. Wind will combine with flurries and light snow on Sunday. There will likely be slick spots and areas of low visibility at times from Saturday night through Sunday. Other than this short-lived spell of winter weather, the general trend will remain quiet. No major storm systems are on the horizon anytime soon, and temperatures will make their way back above average by the end of next week.