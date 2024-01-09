Snow and gusty wind combine on Tuesday AM drive

We’ve seen bigger storm systems, but in the midst of a quiet winter and a drought, this is the biggest of the season so far. While snowfall totals stay on the low end, it won’t take more than an inch or two to make for slick roads and areas of low visibility. Because of all this together, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning.

Here is a look at snowfall totals and the wind forecast. Wind gusts will be in the 20-30mph range for the next couple days. Take it easy out there, and give yourself plenty of time to get where you’re going.