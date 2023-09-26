Slow, cutoff low starts moving out Wednesday
The storm system that kept showers going through Monday will continue to affect us Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s going to continue drifting slowly to the south and east of us, and as it does that, will lose its grip on southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. There will be lighter showers Tuesday, a few light showers are still possible Wednesday but there will be fewer, and more sunshine will begin to emerge Thursday. With that low out of the picture by the end of this week and weekend, temperatures will rebound back to the 70s with sunshine, nearing 80 by Saturday and Sunday afternoons.