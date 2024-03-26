Rain, snow, fog, and areas of ice Tuesday
It’s an “all of the above” kind of day ahead Tuesday. The storm system that brought snow Sunday and rain Monday will deliver more precipitation and icy spots Tuesday. Rain will change to snow between 7am-10am, and temperatures will drop below freezing by Noon. Snowfall will generally remain around an inch, although a few locations may see up to a couple inches of snow. Rain changing to snow, some accumulation, plus colder air and a lot of lingering liquid is going to make for some icy conditions on Tuesday as well. Untreated surfaces like your doorsteps, sidewalk, and driveway will likely be icier than most roads. Be aware of the possibility of icy roads, especially less-traveled roads, from late morning through mid-afternoon Tuesday.