Quiet Thursday ahead of snow Thursday night-Friday morning
Some much needed moisture is on the way late Thursday night as a clipper looks set to deliver southeast Minnesota some snow. There is still a chance of snow in north Iowa, although amounts are very much in question. Before all that excitement heads our way, Thursday’s weather will remain quiet. Look for light winds, a mostly cloudy to overcast sky, and highs in the mid-30s. Snow will arrive mainly after Midnight Thursday night, although a few pockets of snow showers can’t be ruled out Thursday evening.