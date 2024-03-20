Notably colder, but still sunny Wednesday
A big batch of colder, Canadian air is descending into the region and will stick around for a few days. Temperatures will take quite a tumble from Tuesday into Wednesday, staying in the lower 30s for highs Wednesday afternoon. Lows will start out in the teens Wednesday morning. It’s going to be a gusty day and feeling quite a bit cooler, but we’ll keep the sunshine around… for now. A clipper will move through the region Thursday night and has the potential to offer up some snow for us.