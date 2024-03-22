Much needed moisture on the way between Thursday night and Tuesday
Understandably, we have to spend a lot of time talking about the hazards associated with inclement weather. On the other hand, it’s important to note how badly needed every bit of rain and snow is considering our on-going drought. The storm systems between Thursday night and Tuesday won’t fix the situation, but it’s all going to be very helpful going into the spring and summer. This is a good start. Here’s a look at the current drought conditions, numbers so far, and one model projection of precipitation in the Midwest. Don’t take those numbers too seriously, by the way, exact amounts may vary quite a bit.