Mild spring weather will return after Wednesday
Strong winds will back off Wednesday night and we’re in for a spell of milder, more spring-like weather late this week. While Wednesday stays in the 30s, temperatures will rebound to nearly 50° Thursday afternoon, and into the mid-50s Friday afternoon. Right now, it’s looking like Thursday will remain cloudy but sunshine makes a triumphant return to end the week. The overall trend after Wednesday is for temperatures to return to above average levels.