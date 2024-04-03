Low visibility and some icy spots early Wednesday
Thanks to a fresh round of snow combined with wind gusts, there will be pockets of low visibility and some slick spots through Wednesday. The majority of the freshly fallen snow will occur Tuesday night until about daybreak Wednesday. Occasional snow showers and flurries will linger into Wednesday evening. Temperatures are wandering around the freezing mark overnight, so expect some less-traveled roads to have some icy spots. Winds will be particularly strong Wednesday, hence the WIND ADVISORY until 10pm Wednesday night. Wind gusts have the potential to reach 45mph if not occasionally higher. If you’re traveling through southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa, expect weather conditions to result in slower driving at times.