Flurries Friday, minor accumulation of snow Saturday night

It’s going to start and look a little more like winter around here soon. We’ll start with a couple of weaker waves this weekend. Some flurries are possible Friday evening, and a slightly more potent clipper will slide through Saturday night bringing up to and around an inch of snow. The Saturday evening to Sunday morning system has a higher probability of making for slick roads, so heads up weekend travelers.

A stronger storm system will move through the Midwest Monday and Tuesday, although that one looks to track to our south. As it looks from tonight’s perspective, the Monday-Tuesday storm system will bring heavy snow to parts of Nebraska, southern Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, and southeast Wisconsin. There is the potential of a stronger storm system later next week, but that’s far enough out that its track is highly questionable at this time.