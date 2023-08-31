Drought expands rapidly
We’ve been in drought conditions since June, but the acceleration of drought in the past couple weeks has been record-breaking. The area under Extreme (D3) drought has doubled in the last week, the most rapid increase in drought since the U.S. Drought Monitor was founded in 2000. This weekend’s record-breaking heat combined with a gusty wind and relative humidity staying between 20-30% will continue the expansion of extreme drought. There doesn’t look to be any significant rain headed our way through at least the next couple weeks.