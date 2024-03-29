Cool, wet start to next week followed by a warm-up

Our next, best chance of picking up more precipitation is this coming Monday. A storm system will pass south of us, bringing rain as soon as Sunday evening. The majority of the rain should fall Monday, followed by the chance of rain, sleet, and snow Monday night into Tuesday morning. Right now, this one isn’t looking to be a significant problem for us, but keep an eye on the forecast through this coming weekend. Temperatures will be right on the edge and if the storm track varies just a bit, some could see a shovel-able snow by Tuesday morning.

After Tuesday, another warm-up will get underway, bringing highs back to about 60° at the end of next week through next weekend.