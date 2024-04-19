Chilly Friday through Sunday morning

The week will end on an overall quiet but cool note. Temperatures will stay in the 40s for highs Friday and Saturday before getting a boost Sunday afternoon. Even then, temperatures will be at or just below the norm for this time of the year.

There will be some sunshine Friday and Saturday, though some cloud cover will still be hanging around from time to time. Despite some cooler air moving in to wrap up the week, it’s going to remain dry. The next chance of rain arrives Tuesday.