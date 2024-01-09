Another quick shot of snow Wednesday

In the wake of the Monday night through Tuesday storm system, another storm system will scoot across southern MN and northern IA on Wednesday. This next wave is a “clipper”, so we’re in for light amounts of snow in a relatively brief amount of time. Thankfully, this will add a little to the snow from Monday night and Tuesday, and we need every bit we can get considering how dry it’s been as of late.

All of this will be followed by arctic air this coming weekend and the potential for more snow Friday into Saturday.