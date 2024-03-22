ALERT DAY for Sunday: Large, spring storm system to affect the region Sunday-Tuesday
The Thursday night to Friday morning clipper is a potent but faster and more compact storm system. The wave of low pressure headed our way for Sunday through Tuesday is much larger and will have a lot more variety to it. Snow will begin to fall by late Sunday morning, heavily at times by Sunday evening, and snow will change to rain early in the morning Monday. Snowfall totals are uncertain at this time, but it’s looking like there’s the potential for a more significant snow. And rain Monday on top of Sunday’s snow is going to make for a very heavy, slushy snow. The late weekend storm will also have a lot more moisture to work with. We’ll keep watching it and update you as soon as any winter weather headlines are issued.