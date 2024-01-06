Active pattern starts next week

In what’s been one of the quietest winters we’ve seen in years, the pattern will soon be changing. We won’t get all the snow, but we’re finally looking at multiple opportunities for snow around the region starting next week. The storm system affecting the Midwest this coming Monday to Tuesday could bring us a shovelable amount of snow Monday night to Tuesday morning. This storm will have a broader impact on southern Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, and southern Wisconsin, before moving out to the east.

Another clipper moves in Wednesday, arctic air arrives Thursday-Friday, and a bit more snow looks possible around the middle of the month. Things are changing for the wintry going into the middle to second half of January.