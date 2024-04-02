A windy, wintry scene likely Wednesday
A storm system will continue to affect the region through Wednesday, and for some, that will mean shovel-able snow. The most likely area for more significant accumulation is east of the Mississippi River, but we’ll still see some accumulations around southeast Minnesota from Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Snowfall totals will be around 1-2″ along and just east of Highway 52, increasing up to 3″ in Winona and Houston counties in southeast Minnesota. There will be some travel troubles in parts of southeast MN and far northeast IA due to a combination of snow and wind. Wind gusts will be around 35-40mph at times Wednesday.