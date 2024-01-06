A nuisance snow Saturday night
A weakening wave will move across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa Saturday night into very early Sunday morning. Some in the ABC 6 News area could receive up to around a half inch of snow. It’s barely worth counting, but it will be enough to make for slick roads in spots. We’re keeping our eyes on a storm system moving across the Midwest Monday night through Tuesday for the potential of a bit more snow. From our Friday night perspective, it’s not looking like we’ll be on the receiving end of significant snow from that storm system, but it could be shovel-able for some.