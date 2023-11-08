A little cooler to end the week

A strong wind will usher in cooler (but not cold) air for the next couple days, ending the week on a more seasonable note. Starting Wednesday night, winds will increase and clouds will gradually clear out of here, making for a cool, gusty start to Thursday. Even though a cold front has passed, temperatures will remain close to normal Thursday, hitting highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s Thursday afternoon. Wind gusts will be strong tonight through Thursday, occasionally reaching 35 to nearly 40mph through the day Thursday.

That wind will be backing off Friday, and temperatures will remain just a bit below normal with highs in the lower 40s Friday afternoon. By no means will it be as cold as November can offer up, although highs will be a bit cooler than what we’ve gotten used to recently. Veteran’s Day weekend is shaping up nicely with sunshine, a lighter breeze, and highs in the mid-40s to lower-50s from Saturday into Sunday.

Even milder air moves in early next week and temperatures will be topping out in the mid-50s to lower-60s through the bulk of next week and the following weekend. There isn’t much activity at all in regards to rain or snow chances. There is a hint of rain toward the end of next week but it’s looking more like we’ll have to wait until the week of Thanksgiving.