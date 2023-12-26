A cooler Tuesday ahead; still above average
The storm system affecting us since Sunday will continue to spin overhead through the next couple days. We’re finally going to get some cooler air, and some in Iowa are already realizing the colder air. Since this storm system is all wrapped up, the colder air isn’t coming directly to us from the north or northwest. Colder air is being pulled around the center of low pressure and coming our way from the south-southwest. The cooler air will keep temperatures in the 30s through Tuesday with most locations realizing the high for the day during the early morning hours before sunrise.