Warming up to end the week

A few of us caught a little sunshine Tuesday afternoon while most of us saw an overcast sky. A mostly cloudy sky will continue overnight into Wednesday before we all catch more sunshine and warmer air Thursday into Friday. The end of the week warmup will be the biggest change in our weather over the course of this week.

While Tuesday temperatures remained seasonable for most of us, Wednesday’s temperatures will climb back into the 40s, running about 10 degrees above normal for early December. Highs will get even more of a boost Thursday, reaching up to about 50 degrees in southeast Minnesota and the mid-50s look probable in northeast Iowa. Clouds may be stubborn at times through Wednesday before we see more sunshine Thursday.

A strong storm system will pass south of us this weekend but will be close enough to bring plenty of cloud cover and a minor rain/snow mix Friday night through Saturday. The chance of precipitation remains low for us this weekend unless there is a substantial shift in the storm’s track.