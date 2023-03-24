Warming For The Weekend

What a stunning show of the Northern Lights last night! If you missed them, don’t worry, you can check out some of the amazing pictures our viewers sent in, here: https://www.kaaltv.com/news/top-news/photos-northern-lights/

A sunny and quiet Friday is expected, with temperatures back in the middle & upper 40s. We cool-down a bit for the weekend, with highs in the upper 30s & lower 40s. Aside from an isolated and very early flurry each day, not much is expected for rain and or snow each day.

The quiet pattern holds early next week, with temperatures remaining in the lower to middle 40s. We will continue to monitor the second half of next week for our next opportunity for a few rain and snow showers.