Warmer, Nicer Weather on the Way

After a cloudy weekend, clouds will be clearing out late Sunday into Monday morning. There will still be some clouds around, but we will be getting more sunlight. Highs are back in the 50s locally for the work week, with Wednesday and Thursday looking to be the warmest days overall.

All of Monday through Wednesday bring mostly clear conditions, with Tuesday and Wednesday looking to be the best of days for outdoor activities. Temperatures get warmer and warmer for highs heading into Thursday.

A few isolated rain or snow showers could still take place the rest of Sunday and into Monday morning, but we will most likely avoid anything until much later this week.

Rain becomes possible again all Thursday and continuing throughout the end of the work week and into the weekend. A few flurries could also be possible, but we will mostly be seeing rain with this system. If not, it will be all rain. That will be known more as we get closer to next weekend.