Warmer Final Week of Summer

We have one more cool morning in the forecast: Monday morning we have lows in the upper-40s early. Although another day with very little cloud cover will allow highs to top off in the upper-70s. This is what we’ll be seeing for highs for most of the rest of the week.

Our best chances for rain this week are early on Tuesday and closer towards next weekend. It’s only a slight chance early Tuesday. There is a better chance for storms south of us, but we could still see them locally.

Air quality is already healthy, and it’s going to remain healthy for the foreseeable future. Temperatures stay in the upper-70s and low-80s the rest of this week. Wednesday will be the hottest of them all. Rain chances increase around the start of Fall on Saturday, and temperatures will become a little more seasonal going forward.