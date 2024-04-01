Warmer days ahead as temperatures to surge above average

Temperatures will be near average through the middle of the week before warmer air arrives with moderating and well above average temperatures expected into next week.

High temperatures through Wednesday will be in the 40s before climbing into the 50s from Thursday to Saturday and then a warm surge will bring 60s to the area heading into next week.

A storm system will develop in the central plains states late in the weekend into early next week which will allow warm and moist air to flow northward into the region. That’ll help boost temperatures into the 60s but also lead to rain chances early next week. There are still some uncertainties regarding the storm track and where any potential heavier rains may fall. Expect details to be ironed out in future forecasts.

The Climate Prediction Center has a high probability of above average temperatures in the 6 to 10 day period covering April 6 to 10.