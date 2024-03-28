Warmer days ahead as temperatures climb to above average

Temperatures will be on the upswing as warmer air will nudge temperatures to near or above average heading into April next week.

Highs will climb to near or in the 50s on Friday. A cool front will slide through Friday night leading to the chance of a light shower and will cool off temperatures a bit with highs near average in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Temperatures will remain near average in the mid-to-upper 40s through Tuesday before a warm-up arrives toward the second half of next week as highs push into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The Climate Prediction Center has a probability of above average temperatures in the eight to fourteen day period from April 4-10.