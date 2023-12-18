Warmer days ahead after a raw, blustery Monday

A cold front passed through the ABC 6 Weather First area late Sunday night bringing blustery winds and much colder air, but it will be short-lived as another warming trend will arrive beginning Tuesday.

Despite the sunshine on Monday, it’ll be a very cold day. High temperatures will only manage the low-to-mid 20s. The wind will continue to be its strongest through the morning before gradually letting up through the afternoon. Wind gusts of 30-35 mph are still possible through the morning hours. The wind will make it feel much colder with wind chills (feels-like) likely in the single digits and teens throughout the day.

The cold air lifts out on Tuesday as the wind switches to the south. It’ll be a breezy day once again with gusts of 30-35 mph possible. The southerly wind will help boost temperatures into the mid-to-upper 30s.

Temperatures will continue to climb Wednesday through Christmas with highs generally in the 40s.

Moisture will begin to move into the area on Friday which could set off a few light showers.

A stronger storm looks to develop and track through the region on and after Christmas Day. As of now, the area will be on the warmer side of the storm with rain most likely. However, as the storm pulls away, a switch to snow is possible. There are still several uncertainties regarding the overall track and timing of the storm. These details will get ironed out as it gets closer.