Warm start to week, cooling off by end

After a weekend of record temperatures, the late season warmth will continue heading into the new week.

Expect sunny skies on Monday with high temperatures pushing the mid-to-upper 80s. Although record highs aren’t expected, we’ll be a few degrees from them overall. Expect more of the same for Tuesday, although a touch cooler, but still warm, with high’s in the low 80s. Clouds will build throughout the day as our next weather maker approaches from the west leading to the chance of a few scattered showers starting Tuesday night and lasting into at least the first half of Wednesday.

A cold front will slide through knocking temperatures down into the 70s for highs on Wednesday. Some cooler, Canadian air will follow the rest of the week as temperatures fall below-normal. Highs on Thursday are expected to be in the mid-60s, with 50s for highs on Thursday and Friday under partly sunny skies.

Along with the cool down, winds will also be breezy from Wednesday through Friday with gusts at times up to 30 mph.