Warm, near record highs on Tuesday

The week got off to a record start as many communities in the ABC 6 Weather First area broke daily record highs on Monday and some places will look to break additional records on Tuesday.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds with clearing expected later in the afternoon heading into Tuesday night.

High temperatures will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s which will be near records for some places.

The wind will also become lighter as the day moves along. However, the combination of the wind, dry air and vegetation, and warm temperatures will lead to an elevated outdoor fire risk and anyone burning shall do so by using extreme caution so fires don’t get out of control.